Who's Playing

No. 5 Connecticut @ Florida

Current Records: Connecticut 9-0; Florida 6-3

What to Know

The #5 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Florida Gators at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Huskies beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-64 last Thursday. UConn can attribute much of their success to guard Jordan Hawkins, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Hawkins' performance made up for a slower contest against the Iowa State Cyclones last week.

Meanwhile, Florida simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Stetson Hatters at home 89-51. Five players on the Gators scored in the double digits: guard Will Richard (14), guard Kowacie Reeves (12), forward Colin Castleton (11), forward Alex Fudge (11), and guard Trey Bonham (10).

UConn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought UConn up to 9-0 and Florida to 6-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies come into the matchup boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.2. But the Gators are even better: they enter the game with 6.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Connecticut won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.