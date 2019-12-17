How to watch Florida vs. Providence: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Florida vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Florida
Current Records: Providence 6-5; Florida 6-3
What to Know
The Providence Friars will take on the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center.
Providence came out on top in a nail-biter against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, sneaking past 82-78. G Luwane Pipkins and G Alpha Diallo were among the main playmakers for the Friars as the former had 21 points and seven assists and the latter posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds. Pipkins' performance made up for a slower game against the Rhode Island Rams two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Florida and the Butler Bulldogs last week was not a total blowout, but with Florida falling 76-62, it was darn close. F Kerry Blackshear Jr. (17 points) was the top scorer for Florida.
Providence isn't expected to pull this one out (Florida is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with the Friars against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.
Providence's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if the Friars can repeat their recent success or if the Gators bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a 5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
