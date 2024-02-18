Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Chattanooga 18-8, Furman 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Timmons Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Furman and the Keydets couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Paladins came out on top against the Keydets by a score of 75-62 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Furman.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with an 84-71 victory over the Buccaneers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Chattanooga did.

The Paladins' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Mocs, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Furman lost to the Mocs at home by a decisive 73-58 margin when the teams last played back in January. Will Furman have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Furman has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.