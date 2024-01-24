Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Samford 17-2, Furman 10-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Samford is 2-8 against Furman since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Samford comes in on 17 and Furman on four.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 87-80 win over the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Paladins narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Catamounts 65-62.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 17-2 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.9 points per game. As for the Paladins, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Samford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Samford came up short against Furman in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 93-79. Can Samford avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Samford.