Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: The Citadel 8-7, Furman 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Citadel has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Citadel Bulldogs and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Timmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 80-64 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for The Citadel in their matchups with Samford: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Furman's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-58 to the Mocs. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Furman has scored all season.

Furman struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Paladins, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Citadel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Citadel didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Furman in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for The Citadel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.