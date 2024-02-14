Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: VMI 4-21, Furman 13-12

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Furman. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Timmons Arena. VMI took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Furman, who comes in off a win.

ETSU typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buccaneers and snuck past 65-63.

Furman got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was JP Pegues out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 102-63 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their defeat, VMI saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Taeshaud Jackson II, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for VMI was Devin Butler's abysmal 0-9 three-point shooting.

The Paladins now have a winning record of 13-12. As for the Keydets, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Furman against the Keydets in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 100-60 victory. Will Furman repeat their success, or do the Keydets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Furman is a big 23-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 24-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.