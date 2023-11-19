Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Wyoming 3-1, Furman 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Furman Paladins' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Wyoming Cowboys at 10:30 a.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Furman and Coastal Carolina didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Friday. The Paladins walked away with a 89-80 victory over the Chanticleers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Furman did.

Furman's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Marcus Foster, who scored 30 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Carter Whitt, who scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys earned a 67-60 win over the Cougars on Friday.

Sam Griffin was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with 4 steals. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Paladins' win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Cowboys, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-1.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.