Who's Playing

VMI @ Furman

Current Records: VMI 5-8; Furman 9-4

What to Know

The Furman Paladins are 11-3 against the VMI Keydets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Furman and VMI will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Keydets winning the first 76-67 at home and Furman taking the second 79-64.

Furman took their game against the Anderson (SC) Trojans last week by a conclusive 106-79 score.

Meanwhile, VMI was close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 80-77 to the Fordham Rams. VMI's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Asher Woods, who had 21 points in addition to nine boards, and guard Rickey Bradley Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

The Paladins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. Currently 3-7 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Keydets are 7-3 ATS.

Furman is now 9-4 while VMI sits at 5-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Furman has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. VMI has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 35th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Paladins are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Furman have won 11 out of their last 14 games against VMI.