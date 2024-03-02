Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Xavier 14-14, Georgetown 9-19

What to Know

Georgetown is 2-8 against the Musketeers since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 75-47. Georgetown has not had much luck with the Wildcats recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Georgetown had strong showings from Dontrez Styles, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, and Jay Heath, who scored nine points.

Meanwhile, Xavier had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past the Blue Demons, posting a 91-58 win at home. The score was close at the half, but Xavier pulled away in the second half with 58 points.

Among those leading the charge was Quincy Olivari, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 4 assists. He didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Golden Eagles on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest. Dayvion McKnight was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

The Hoyas have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season. As for the Musketeers, the win got them back to even at 14-14.

Georgetown and the Musketeers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but the Hoyas came up empty-handed after a 92-91 loss. Will Georgetown have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Xavier has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.