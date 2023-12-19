Who's Playing

Toccoa Falls Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Toccoa Falls 0-1, Georgia State 4-6

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

Toccoa Falls is 0-3 against Georgia State since November of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Toccoa Falls Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia State Panthers at 11:00 a.m. ET at Georgia State Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Toccoa Falls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Buccaneers, falling 94-59. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toccoa Falls in their matchups with Charleston Southern: they've now lost five in a row.

Toccoa Falls struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern racked up 19 assists.

Meanwhile, Georgia State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Panthers lost to the Cougars, and the Panthers lost bad. The score wound up at 86-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgia State has scored all season.

The Eagles' loss was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.8 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

Toccoa Falls was pulverized by Georgia State 91-52 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Toccoa Falls was down 48-18.

Series History

Georgia State has won all of the games they've played against Toccoa Falls in the last 3 years.