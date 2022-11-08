Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Hartford
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Hartford Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at Chase Family Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacred Heart (10-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Hartford struggled last season, too, ending up 12-20.
The Pioneers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pioneers are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pioneers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Hartford have won four out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Hartford 78 vs. Sacred Heart 71
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. Hartford 62
- Nov 27, 2018 - Sacred Heart 98 vs. Hartford 89
- Dec 11, 2017 - Hartford 86 vs. Sacred Heart 72
- Dec 03, 2016 - Hartford 87 vs. Sacred Heart 79
- Dec 14, 2015 - Hartford 80 vs. Sacred Heart 71