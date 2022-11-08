Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Hartford

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Hartford Hawks will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 8th at Chase Family Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Sacred Heart (10-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Hartford struggled last season, too, ending up 12-20.

The Pioneers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut

Chase Family Arena -- West Hartford, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pioneers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hartford have won four out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.