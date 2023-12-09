Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Jackson State 2-6, Houston 9-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at Fertitta Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Red Wolves, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory.

Meanwhile, Houston put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They put a hurting on the Owls at home to the tune of 75-39. The result was nothing new for Houston, who have now won five matches by 31 points or more so far this season.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was L.J. Cryer out in front who scored 15 points. Another player making a difference was Jamal Shead, who scored 5 points along with 8 assists.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 2-6 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 9-0.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.