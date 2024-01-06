Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: West Virginia 5-8, Houston 13-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. The Houston Cougars and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. Houston is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Houston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 31 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Quakers at home to the tune of 81-42. With Houston ahead 39-17 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Houston got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Shead out in front who scored 14 points along with three steals. Joseph Tugler was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, West Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Ohio State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Buckeyes by a score of 78-75.

West Virginia's defeat came about despite a quality game from RaeQuan Battle, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. The match was Battle's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Patrick Suemnick, who scored nine points along with five rebounds.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 13-0 with that win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 30.31 points. As for the Mountaineers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Houston is a big 21-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

