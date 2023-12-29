Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Idaho looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Sacramento State 33-22.

If Idaho keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Sacramento State will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Sacramento State 3-8, Idaho 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Sacramento State Hornets and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at ICCU Arena. Idaho took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Sacramento State, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last contest, Sacramento State made sure to put some points up on the board against Bethesda on Thursday. The Hornets took their match at home with ease, bagging a 100-45 victory over the Flames. With Sacramento State ahead 54-13 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Vandals, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 82-67 loss to the Highlanders on Thursday. Idaho has not had much luck with UC Riverside recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Idaho struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Hornets' victory bumped their record up to 3-8. As for the Vandals, their loss dropped their record down to 6-6.

Sacramento State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Sacramento State: they have a less-than-stellar 2-7 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento State came up short against Idaho in their previous matchup back in February, falling 82-76. Can Sacramento State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Idaho is a 3-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vandals as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.