Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Iona

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 7-15; Iona 14-7

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Iona Gaels and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Hynes Athletics Center. Iona will be strutting in after a victory while Mount St. Mary's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Gaels didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 win.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Mountaineers and the St. Peter's Peacocks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mount St. Mary's falling 73-62 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Iona against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Mount St. Mary's' loss took them down to 7-15 while Iona's win pulled them up to 14-7. A win for Mount St. Mary's would reverse both their bad luck and Iona's good luck. We'll see if Mount St. Mary's manages to pull off that tough task or if Iona keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Gaels are a big 15-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.