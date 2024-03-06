Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Kansas looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Kansas State.

Kansas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Kansas State 17-12, Kansas 21-8

What to Know

Kansas State is 2-8 against Kansas since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Wildcats had to settle for a 74-72 loss against the Bearcats.

Kansas State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tylor Perry, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists, and Jerrell Colbert who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. Colbert didn't help Kansas State's cause all that much against West Virginia last Monday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for Kansas State was Arthur Kaluma's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Kansas has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 82-74 to the Bears on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Kansas has lost by exactly eight points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Hunter Dickinson, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Dajuan Harris Jr. was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine assists.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 17-12. As for the Jayhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-8.

Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Kansas State beat Kansas 75-70 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas is a big 11.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.