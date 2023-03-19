Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Kansas State

Regular Season Records: Kentucky 22-11; Kansas State 24-9

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the #15 Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 2:40 p.m. ET March 19 at Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. UK will be seeking to avenge the 61-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 22 of 2018.

The Providence Friars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday UK proved too difficult a challenge. UK took their contest against the Friars 61-53. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe and forward Jacob Toppin were among the main playmakers for UK as the former had eight points along with 25 boards and the latter had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, K-State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Friday. They took down the Montana State Bobcats 77-65. Among those leading the charge for K-State was guard Markquis Nowell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 dimes along with six boards.

UK is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina Gamecocks Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 71-68. In other words, don't count K-State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.