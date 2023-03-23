Who's Playing

Michigan St. @ Kansas State

Regular Season Records: Michigan St. 21-12; Kansas State 25-9

What to Know

The Michigan St. Spartans and the #15 Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 23 at Madison Square Garden in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Michigan St. earned some more postseason success in their contest on Sunday. They came out on top against the Marquette Golden Eagles by a score of 69-60. The Spartans can attribute much of their success to guard Tyson Walker, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State snuck past UK with a 75-69 victory. K-State's guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and had 27 points and nine assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Michigan St. is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. K-State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.