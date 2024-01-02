Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Ball State 8-4, Kent State 7-5

Kent State has been on the road for two straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Kent State found out the hard way on Friday. Their bruising 66-46 defeat to the Gaels might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Kent State has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chris Payton, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Kent State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Ball State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 80-63 to the Golden Gophers.

Jalin Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with seven assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Golden Flashes' defeat dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Cardinals, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kent State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Kent State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Flashes slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.