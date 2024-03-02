Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: George Wash. 14-14, La Salle 14-15

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Wash. Colonials and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Tom Gola Arena. George Wash. has now lost 11 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 15.

After soaring to 91 points the game before, George Wash. faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They fell 69-57 to the Minutemen. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points George Wash. has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. He didn't help George Wash.'s cause all that much against the Spiders two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this contest. Jacoi Hutchinson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, La Salle's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 75-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

Daeshon Shepherd put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-14 record this season. As for the Explorers, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: George Wash. have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. came up short against the Explorers when the teams last played back in January, falling 80-70. Can George Wash. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Wash. has won 5 out of their last 9 games against La Salle.