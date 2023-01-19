Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Lamar

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-7; Lamar 5-13

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Lamar Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Montagne Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2021, where Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won 57-53, we could be in for a big score.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi strolled past the New Orleans Privateers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 97-79.

Meanwhile, Lamar lost to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 10-7 while Lamar sits at 5-13. The Islanders are 5-5 after wins this season, and the Cardinals are 3-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi both have six wins in their last 12 games.