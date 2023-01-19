Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Lamar
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-7; Lamar 5-13
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Lamar Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Montagne Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2021, where Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won 57-53, we could be in for a big score.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi strolled past the New Orleans Privateers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 97-79.
Meanwhile, Lamar lost to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now 10-7 while Lamar sits at 5-13. The Islanders are 5-5 after wins this season, and the Cardinals are 3-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 57 vs. Lamar 53
- Mar 01, 2021 - Lamar 66 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 47
- Feb 20, 2021 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. Lamar 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Lamar 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64 vs. Lamar 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Lamar 63 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58
- Jan 05, 2019 - Lamar 61 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lamar 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76
- Dec 30, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70 vs. Lamar 63
- Jan 25, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69 vs. Lamar 66
- Jan 11, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91 vs. Lamar 82