Who's Playing
Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ LBSU Beach
Current Records: Cal-Baker. 10-16, LBSU 17-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Walter Pyramid. Cal-Baker. is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
Last Saturday, the Roadrunners couldn't handle the Anteaters and fell 77-71. Cal-Baker. has not had much luck with the Anteaters recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.
Meanwhile, LBSU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Matadors by a score of 87-73.
The Roadrunners have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Beach, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season.
Cal-Baker. will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cal-Baker.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs the Beach over their last six matchups.
Cal-Baker. was able to grind out a solid victory over the Beach in their previous matchup on February 1st, winning 82-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal-Baker. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
LBSU is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 11-point favorite.
The over/under is 145 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LBSU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..
- Feb 01, 2024 - Cal-Baker. 82 vs. LBSU 76
- Mar 02, 2023 - LBSU 77 vs. Cal-Baker. 61
- Feb 11, 2023 - LBSU 79 vs. Cal-Baker. 69
- Mar 10, 2022 - LBSU 72 vs. Cal-Baker. 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - LBSU 74 vs. Cal-Baker. 65
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cal-Baker. 89 vs. LBSU 76
- Jan 01, 2021 - LBSU 90 vs. Cal-Baker. 89