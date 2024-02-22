Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 10-16, LBSU 17-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners and the LBSU Beach are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Walter Pyramid. Cal-Baker. is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Roadrunners couldn't handle the Anteaters and fell 77-71. Cal-Baker. has not had much luck with the Anteaters recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Meanwhile, LBSU had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Matadors by a score of 87-73.

The Roadrunners have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Beach, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Cal-Baker. will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Cal-Baker.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs the Beach over their last six matchups.

Cal-Baker. was able to grind out a solid victory over the Beach in their previous matchup on February 1st, winning 82-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal-Baker. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LBSU is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LBSU has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cal-Baker..