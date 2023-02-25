Who's Playing

Merrimack @ LIU

Current Records: Merrimack 14-16; LIU 3-24

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the LIU Sharks and the Merrimack Warriors will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Merrimack will be strutting in after a victory while LIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Sharks and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with LIU falling 93-82 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Andre Washington did his best for LIU, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 45% of their total).

Meanwhile, Merrimack didn't have too much trouble with the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at home on Thursday as they won 70-54.

LIU is now 3-24 while the Warriors sit at 14-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks are stumbling into the game with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 79.6 on average. Merrimack has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won four out of their last seven games against LIU.