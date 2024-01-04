Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Santa Clara 9-6, LMU 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Santa Clara and LMU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 66-58.

Despite their loss, Santa Clara saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyeree Bryan, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bryan has scored all season. Johnny O'Neil was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition, a fact LMU found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 79-66 to the Texans. LMU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Santa Clara, LMU lost despite seeing results from several players. Justin Wright led the charge by scoring 18 points. Less helpful for LMU was Will Johnston's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 9-6. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Santa Clara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Santa Clara is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Santa Clara's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs LMU over their last seven matchups.

Odds

LMU is a slight 2-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

LMU and Santa Clara both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.