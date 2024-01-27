Who's Playing
Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: Binghamton 8-10, Maine 9-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cross Insurance Center. Binghamton is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
Binghamton fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against New Hamp. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-73 to the Wildcats.
Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Great Danes 81-73 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.
The Bearcats bumped their record down to 8-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.
Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).
Odds
Maine is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 138.5 points.
Series History
Maine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Maine 71 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Maine 78 vs. Binghamton 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
- Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Maine 81 vs. Binghamton 79
- Jan 06, 2018 - Maine 76 vs. Binghamton 73