Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: Binghamton 8-10, Maine 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Binghamton Bearcats and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cross Insurance Center. Binghamton is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Binghamton fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against New Hamp. on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-73 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears beat the Great Danes 81-73 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maine.

The Bearcats bumped their record down to 8-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Binghamton's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Odds

Maine is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.