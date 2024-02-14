Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Iowa 14-10, Maryland 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 14th at Xfinity Center. Iowa will be strutting in after a win while the Terrapins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Minnesota scored an imposing 85 points on Sunday, Iowa still came out on top. The Hawkeyes walked away with a 90-85 win over the Golden Gophers. The victory was all the more spectacular given Iowa was down 20 points with 16:08 left in the second half.

Iowa's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Owen Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. Freeman continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Tony Perkins was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Maryland fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Buckeyes on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Buckeyes 79-75. Maryland's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Maryland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jahmir Young, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds, and Donta Scott who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. Scott didn't help Maryland's cause all that much against the Scarlet Knights last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Hawkeyes' win bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Terrapins, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-11.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've only made 40.9% of their shots this season. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, the Terrapins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 9-15, while Maryland is 10-14.

Odds

Maryland is a 5-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.