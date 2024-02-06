Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Norfolk State 15-8, Md.-E. Shore 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Norfolk State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks will face off in a MEAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Norfolk State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Spartans dodged a bullet and finished off the Hornets 65-64.

Meanwhile, the Hawks came up short against the Bulldogs on Monday and fell 63-53. Md.-E. Shore has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Md.-E. Shore struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 15-8 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.4 points per game. As for the Hawks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

Looking ahead, Norfolk State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 7-11, while Md.-E. Shore is 6-10.

Norfolk State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hawks in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 76-73. Does Norfolk State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 9-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 8 years.