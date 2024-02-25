Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: FAU 21-6, Memphis 19-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Memphis will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the FAU Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Memphis proved on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 76-52 margin over the 49ers. The win was just what Memphis needed coming off of a 106-79 defeat in their prior contest.

Jahvon Quinerly and Nae'Qwan Tomlin were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals and the latter scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. Quinerly didn't help Memphis' cause all that much against the Mustangs on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Owls earned a 80-70 victory over the Mustangs on Thursday.

FAU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Alijah Martin, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Vladislav Goldin, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Martin continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Tigers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-8. As for the Owls, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, FAU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 23rd straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-13 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FAU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

FAU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.