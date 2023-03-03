Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Mercer

Regular Season Records: The Citadel 10-21; Mercer 13-18

What to Know

The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 3 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney. Mercer will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Citadel is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Mercer took their matchup against The Citadel by a conclusive 72-50 score. The top scorers for Mercer were guard Luis Hurtado Jr. (12 points) and forward Jalyn McCreary (12 points).

The Citadel's defeat took them down to 10-21 while Mercer's victory pulled them up to 13-18. This past Saturday the Bears relied heavily on Luis Hurtado Jr., who had 12 points along with eight boards. It will be up to The Citadel's defense to limit his damage on Friday.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won 13 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.