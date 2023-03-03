Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Mercer
Regular Season Records: The Citadel 10-21; Mercer 13-18
What to Know
The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 3 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the first round of the Southern Conference Tourney. Mercer will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Citadel is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Mercer took their matchup against The Citadel by a conclusive 72-50 score. The top scorers for Mercer were guard Luis Hurtado Jr. (12 points) and forward Jalyn McCreary (12 points).
The Citadel's defeat took them down to 10-21 while Mercer's victory pulled them up to 13-18. This past Saturday the Bears relied heavily on Luis Hurtado Jr., who had 12 points along with eight boards. It will be up to The Citadel's defense to limit his damage on Friday.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Mercer have won 13 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Mercer 72 vs. The Citadel 50
- Jan 28, 2023 - Mercer 74 vs. The Citadel 65
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Mercer 76 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - The Citadel 67 vs. Mercer 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - The Citadel 79 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 23, 2018 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - The Citadel 76 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Mercer 89 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 28, 2017 - Mercer 82 vs. The Citadel 66
- Mar 04, 2016 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Mercer 91 vs. The Citadel 80