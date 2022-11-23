Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-2; Miami (Fla.) 4-1

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Miami (Fla.) lost to the Maryland Terrapins by a decisive 88-70 margin. One thing holding Miami (Fla.) back was the mediocre play of guard Nijel Pack, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday St. Francis (N.Y.) sidestepped the St. Peter's Peacocks for a 61-58 win.

Miami (Fla.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

St. Francis (N.Y.)'s victory lifted them to 2-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s loss dropped them down to 4-1. If St. Francis (N.Y.) want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Hurricanes' guard Isaiah Wong, who had 22 points, and guard Jordan Miller, who had 18 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.