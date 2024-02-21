Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Duke 20-5, Miami 15-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami is heading back home. They and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center.

While it was all tied up 41-41 at halftime, Miami was not quite the Eagles' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Hurricanes took a 85-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Matthew Cleveland, who scored 20 points along with three steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Norchad Omier, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Duke had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 76-67 victory over the Seminoles. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 33.9% better than the opposition, as Duke's was.

Among those leading the charge was Jared McCain, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Hurricanes' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-11. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.8 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 17 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami came up short against the Blue Devils when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 85-78. Will Miami have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Duke has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.