Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Michigan State

Current Records: Buffalo 6-6; Michigan State 8-4

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Buffalo Bulls at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The stars were brightly shining for the Spartans in a 67-54 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last Wednesday. Forward Joey Hauser (16 points) and guard Jaden Akins (15 points) were the top scorers for MSU.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Buffalo at home against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos last week as the team secured a 129-62 victory.

The wins brought MSU up to 8-4 and Buffalo to 6-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: MSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 355th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. The Bulls have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 29th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.