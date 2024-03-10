Halftime Report

Nebraska is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 50-43 lead against Michigan.

If Nebraska keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-9 in no time. On the other hand, Michigan will have to make due with an 8-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Nebraska 21-9, Michigan 8-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Nebraska is 2-8 against Michigan since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. Despite being away, Nebraska is looking at a six-point advantage in the spread.

Last Sunday, the Cornhuskers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Scarlet Knights, taking the game 67-56.

Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Gary didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against Ohio State last Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Josiah Allick was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. They were the victim of a painful 84-61 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes. Michigan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.9% worse than the opposition.

Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from Dug McDaniel, who scored 19 points.

Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are 1-4 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Cornhuskers' win was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.2 points per game. As for the Wolverines, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season.

Everything went Nebraska's way against Michigan when the teams last played back in February as Nebraska made off with a 79-59 victory. With Nebraska ahead 45-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Nebraska is a solid 6-point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.