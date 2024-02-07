Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-6, Michigan 7-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Crisler Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Wisconsin has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 75-69 to the Boilermakers on Sunday. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Wahl, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 69-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Scarlet Knights. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tarris Reed Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds. He didn't help Michigan's cause all that much against the Spartans on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Michigan was Terrance Williams II's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Badgers' loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-6. As for the Wolverines, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wisconsin came up short against the Wolverines when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 87-79. Can Wisconsin avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wisconsin.