Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Mississippi State

Current Records: South Dakota 2-1; Mississippi State 3-0

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play host again and welcome the South Dakota Coyotes to Humphrey Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Thursday. The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory.

MSU was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 80-47 at home.

Meanwhile, South Dakota had enough points to win and then some against the Dakota State Trojans on Saturday, taking their game 82-64.

This next matchup looks promising for MSU, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped MSU to 3-0 and South Dakota to 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and the Coyotes clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.18

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.