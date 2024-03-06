Halftime Report

Auburn is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-39 lead against Missouri.

If Auburn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-7 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Auburn 22-7, Missouri 8-21

How To Watch

What to Know

Auburn is 8-2 against Missouri since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Despite being away, Auburn is looking at a 11.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs at home as they won 78-63.

Auburn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Denver Jones, who scored 15 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Johni Broome, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 16th straight loss. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels.

Despite the loss, Missouri got a solid performance out of Sean East II, who scored 27 points. East II is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last five games he's played. Aidan Shaw was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 22-7. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 19 of their last 20 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8 rebounds per game. Given Auburn's sizable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Auburn against Missouri in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 89-56 victory. With Auburn ahead 45-18 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Auburn is a big 11.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.