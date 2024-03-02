Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Morgan State Bears

Current Records: SC State 12-16, Morgan State 9-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Morgan State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SC State Bulldogs will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hill Field House. Morgan State is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Bulldogs will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Morgan State pushed their score all the way to 82 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 85-82. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Morgan State in their matchups with the Spartans: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, SC State's game on Monday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 64-56.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 9-18. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-16.

Morgan State skirted past the Bulldogs 72-70 in their previous matchup back in February. Does Morgan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SC State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.