Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Ball State 12-13, N. Illinois 9-16

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Illinois is 2-8 against the Cardinals since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Golden Flashes, falling 85-47. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Illinois has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Illinois struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, Ball State managed to keep up with the RedHawks until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Cardinals as they lost 80-59 to the RedHawks. Ball State just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season. As for the Cardinals, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Looking ahead, N. Illinois is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on N. Illinois: they have a less-than-stellar 7-16 record against the spread this season.

N. Illinois came up short against the Cardinals in their previous matchup back in January, falling 81-71. Will N. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Illinois is a slight 1-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.