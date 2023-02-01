Who's Playing

Florida State @ NC State

Current Records: Florida State 7-15; NC State 17-5

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida State Seminoles and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of 2018. NC State and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when NC State and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons clashed this past Saturday, but NC State ultimately edged out the opposition 79-77. NC State can attribute much of their success to forward DJ Burns, who had 31 points along with nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: the Seminoles were just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 82-81 to the Clemson Tigers. FSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matthew Cleveland (18), guard Caleb Mills (15), guard Darin Green Jr. (14), and forward Baba Miller (11).

The Wolfpack are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NC State, who are 10-10-2 against the spread.

NC State's win brought them up to 17-5 while FSU's defeat pulled them down to 7-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the game boasting the 30th most points per game in college basketball at 79.3. Less enviably, the Seminoles are stumbling into the contest with the 41st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against FSU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 9-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wolfpack slightly, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Florida State have won eight out of their last nine games against NC State.