Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: UNLV 19-10, Nevada 25-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

$79.99

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the UNLV Rebels are set to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET on March 9th at Lawlor Events Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Nevada comes in on six and UNLV on five.

Boise State typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Broncos. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% better than the opposition, as Nevada's was.

Hunter McIntosh was the offensive standout of the match as he made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 26 points and 2 assists. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Jarod Lucas was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with two steals.

Even though UNLV has not done well against San Diego State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Rebels secured a 62-58 W over the Aztecs.

Among those leading the charge was Keylan Boone, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kalib Boone, who scored six points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Wolf Pack are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 25-6 record this season. As for the Rebels, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-10.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 18-11 and UNLV is 7-2.

Nevada came out on top in a nail-biter against UNLV in their previous matchup back in February, sneaking past 69-66. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does UNLV have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a solid 6-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.