Hampton Pirates @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: Hampton 1-1, Norfolk State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia

Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Hampton and Norfolk State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. The Hampton Pirates will head out on the road to face off against the Norfolk State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Echols Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Hampton proved on Thursday. They steamrolled past the Mustangs 109-46 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-21.

Meanwhile, the Spartans were fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Builders 90-56 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Norfolk State.

Their wins bumped the Pirates to 1-1 and the Spartans to 2-0.

Hampton came up short against Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in February, falling 83-71. Can Hampton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State and Hampton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.