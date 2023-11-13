Who's Playing
Hampton Pirates @ Norfolk State Spartans
Current Records: Hampton 1-1, Norfolk State 2-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Echols Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
What to Know
Hampton and Norfolk State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2017, but not for long. The Hampton Pirates will head out on the road to face off against the Norfolk State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Echols Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Hampton proved on Thursday. They steamrolled past the Mustangs 109-46 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-21.
Meanwhile, the Spartans were fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past the Builders 90-56 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Norfolk State.
Their wins bumped the Pirates to 1-1 and the Spartans to 2-0.
Hampton came up short against Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in February, falling 83-71. Can Hampton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Norfolk State and Hampton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Hampton 71
- Dec 17, 2022 - Norfolk State 78 vs. Hampton 66
- Dec 04, 2021 - Hampton 58 vs. Norfolk State 57
- Nov 28, 2021 - Norfolk State 70 vs. Hampton 61
- Dec 07, 2020 - Norfolk State 76 vs. Hampton 64
- Dec 07, 2019 - Hampton 64 vs. Norfolk State 53
- Nov 29, 2018 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Hampton 89
- Mar 01, 2018 - Hampton 74 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Feb 10, 2018 - Hampton 82 vs. Norfolk State 52
- Feb 27, 2017 - Hampton 63 vs. Norfolk State 59