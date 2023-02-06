Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Idaho State 8-15; Northern Arizona 6-18
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northern Arizona and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Findlay Toyota Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Lumberjacks were just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 67-66 to the Montana Grizzlies.
Speaking of close games: Idaho State lost 72-71 to the Weber State Wildcats.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Northern Arizona suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to Idaho State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Lumberjacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Lumberjacks are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Idaho State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Arizona.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. Northern Arizona 53
- Feb 24, 2022 - Idaho State 70 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Dec 04, 2021 - Northern Arizona 73 vs. Idaho State 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Idaho State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 07, 2021 - Idaho State 73 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Idaho State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Northern Arizona 88 vs. Idaho State 87
- Jan 11, 2020 - Idaho State 71 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - Idaho State 81 vs. Northern Arizona 79
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Arizona 81 vs. Idaho State 69
- Feb 01, 2018 - Idaho State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 61
- Jan 06, 2018 - Idaho State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Feb 02, 2017 - Idaho State 91 vs. Northern Arizona 90
- Feb 18, 2016 - Northern Arizona 81 vs. Idaho State 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - Idaho State 88 vs. Northern Arizona 66