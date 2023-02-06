Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Idaho State 8-15; Northern Arizona 6-18

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northern Arizona and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Findlay Toyota Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Lumberjacks were just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 67-66 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Speaking of close games: Idaho State lost 72-71 to the Weber State Wildcats.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Northern Arizona suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to Idaho State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Lumberjacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Idaho State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Arizona.