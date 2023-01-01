Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Northwestern

Current Records: Ohio State 9-3; Northwestern 10-2

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. OSU and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Buckeyes couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-59 stomp they got at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Thursday. OSU's forward Brice Sensabaugh looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northwestern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Brown Bears this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. Northwestern's guard Chase Audige filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, OSU is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 27.5-point spread this past Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The wins brought the Buckeyes up to 9-3 and the Wildcats to 10-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if OSU's 10.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last ten games against Northwestern.