Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Northwestern
Current Records: Ohio State 9-3; Northwestern 10-2
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. OSU and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Buckeyes couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 90-59 stomp they got at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Thursday. OSU's forward Brice Sensabaugh looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Northwestern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Brown Bears this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. Northwestern's guard Chase Audige filled up the stat sheet, picking up 24 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, OSU is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 27.5-point spread this past Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
The wins brought the Buckeyes up to 9-3 and the Wildcats to 10-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if OSU's 10.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Ohio State have won seven out of their last ten games against Northwestern.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Ohio State 95 vs. Northwestern 87
- Jan 13, 2021 - Ohio State 81 vs. Northwestern 71
- Dec 26, 2020 - Northwestern 71 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 26, 2020 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 59
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northwestern 68 vs. Ohio State 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Ohio State 63 vs. Northwestern 49
- Jan 17, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 65
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northwestern 74 vs. Ohio State 72
- Feb 09, 2016 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 63
- Jan 06, 2016 - Ohio State 65 vs. Northwestern 56