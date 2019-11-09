How to watch Notre Dame vs. Robert Morris: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Notre Dame (home) vs. Robert Morris (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 0-1; Robert Morris 0-1

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 14-19; Robert Morris 17-16

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at noon ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Robert Morris and Notre Dame will really light up the scoreboard.

Robert Morris had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd 67-60.

Notre Dame also just played their first game, also were on the road, and also didn't get the result they wanted. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the North Carolina Tar Heels took down the Fighting Irish 76-65. One thing holding Notre Dame back was the mediocre play of F John Mooney, who did not have his best game; he played for 34 minutes with ten points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.