Green Bay Phoenix @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Green Bay 5-6, Oklahoma 9-0

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Green Bay Phoenix at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Saturday, the Sooners beat the Razorbacks 79-70.

Oklahoma's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Javian McCollum, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McCollum has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Rivaldo Soares, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix skirted by the Flames 70-68 on Tuesday on a last-minute layup from Elijah Jones with but a second left in the second quarter. Green Bay was down 34-22 with 6:11 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Reynolds, who scored 31 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was David Douglas Jr., who scored 14 points.

The Sooners' victory bumped their record up to 9-0. As for the Phoenix, their victory bumped their record up to 5-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 63.6 points per game. The only thing between Oklahoma and another offensive beatdown is Green Bay. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Oklahoma is a big 24.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

