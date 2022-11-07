Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Oklahoma

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Oklahoma Sooners are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Lloyd Noble Center. While Sam Houston was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 19-14. Oklahoma ended up 19-16 last season and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 70-68.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Bearkats will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.49

Odds

The Sooners are a big 16-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.