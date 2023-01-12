Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-8; Old Dominion 10-6

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Monarchs and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while Coastal Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, Old Dominion has finally found some success away from home. They managed an 81-75 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.

Coastal Carolina's defeat took them down to 7-8 while Old Dominion's win pulled them up to 10-6. We'll see if Coastal Carolina can steal the Monarchs' luck or if Old Dominion records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.