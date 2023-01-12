Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 7-8; Old Dominion 10-6
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Monarchs and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion will be strutting in after a win while Coastal Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.
After constant struggles on the road, Old Dominion has finally found some success away from home. They managed an 81-75 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.
Coastal Carolina's defeat took them down to 7-8 while Old Dominion's win pulled them up to 10-6. We'll see if Coastal Carolina can steal the Monarchs' luck or if Old Dominion records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.