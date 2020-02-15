How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado @ Oregon State
Current Records: Colorado 19-6; Oregon State 15-9
What to Know
The #16 Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Colorado and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Colorado going off at just a 2-point favorite.
The Buffaloes came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, falling 68-60. Guard Shane Gatling wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado and finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oregon State had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Utes on Thursday, taking their game 70-51. Oregon State relied on the efforts of guard Ethan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists, and forward Kylor Kelley, who had 16 points along with nine boards.
Colorado is now 19-6 while the Beavers sit at 15-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Colorado enters the matchup with 3.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. But Oregon State is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.2 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon State and Colorado both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 05, 2020 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon State 58
- Jan 31, 2019 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 74
- Dec 29, 2017 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Colorado 60 vs. Oregon State 52
- Jan 26, 2017 - Colorado 85 vs. Oregon State 78
- Feb 06, 2016 - Oregon State 60 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colorado 71 vs. Oregon State 54
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Michigan: Preview, picks
The Wolverines play host to the Hoosiers in a battle of teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble
-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview
Can the No. 24 Red Raiders keep it rolling against an Oklahoma State team finally making strides?
-
Shaq's son transferring to LSU
Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef is going to be an LSU Tiger just like his dad was
-
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Butler vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: No great teams?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive...
-
UNC vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium