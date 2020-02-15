How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado @ Oregon State

Current Records: Colorado 19-6; Oregon State 15-9

What to Know

The #16 Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. Colorado and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Colorado going off at just a 2-point favorite.

The Buffaloes came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Thursday, falling 68-60. Guard Shane Gatling wasn't much of a difference maker for Colorado and finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oregon State had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Utes on Thursday, taking their game 70-51. Oregon State relied on the efforts of guard Ethan Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists, and forward Kylor Kelley, who had 16 points along with nine boards.

Colorado is now 19-6 while the Beavers sit at 15-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Colorado enters the matchup with 3.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. But Oregon State is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.2 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Oregon State and Colorado both have four wins in their last eight games.