How to watch Oregon vs. Houston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 11 Oregon (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Oregon 4-0; Houston 2-1

What to Know

The #11 Oregon Ducks will stay at home another game and welcome the Houston Cougars at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

The Ducks made easy work of the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Sunday and carried off a 67-47 win.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, Houston took down the Rice Owls 97-89. Houston G Quentin Grimes looked sharp as he had 32 points and five assists along with nine boards.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Oregon to 4-0 and Houston to 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ducks come into the matchup boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in the league at 51.50%. The Cougars have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 27th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 84 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.