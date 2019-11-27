How to watch Oregon vs. Seton Hall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Oregon (home) vs. No. 13 Seton Hall (away)
Current Records: Oregon 5-0; Seton Hall 4-1
What to Know
The #11 Oregon Ducks will take on the #13 Seton Hall Pirates at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Oregon is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Ducks took down the Houston Cougars 78-66 last week. The Ducks got double-digit scores from four players: G Anthony Mathis (18), G Payton Pritchard (16), F Francis Okoro (12), and G Will Richardson (11).
Meanwhile, Seton Hall simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 87-51. Seton Hall's G Quincy McKnight filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Ducks are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Ducks to 5-0 and the Pirates to 4-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon comes into the game boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in the league at 51.90%. Seton Hall has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 18th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 84.4 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
An unlikely title game will close out the tournament festivities in Maui on Wednesday
-
No. 1 Duke upset by Stephen F. Austin
Duke's first loss of the season comes on a stunning last second layup from the Lumberjacks
-
Anthony Edwards drops 37 in loss to MSU
Edwards broke a UGA freshman scoring record and nearly broke Adam Morrison's Maui record
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
A look at the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis field and the best players to watch in the event
-
Top 25 And 1: Hokies in after MSU upset
Mike Young's Hokies are 6-0 despite being picked next-to-last in the preseason ACC poll
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...