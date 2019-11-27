How to watch Oregon vs. Seton Hall: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 11 Oregon (home) vs. No. 13 Seton Hall (away)

Current Records: Oregon 5-0; Seton Hall 4-1

What to Know

The #11 Oregon Ducks will take on the #13 Seton Hall Pirates at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Oregon is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Ducks took down the Houston Cougars 78-66 last week. The Ducks got double-digit scores from four players: G Anthony Mathis (18), G Payton Pritchard (16), F Francis Okoro (12), and G Will Richardson (11).

Meanwhile, Seton Hall simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 87-51. Seton Hall's G Quincy McKnight filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Ducks are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Ducks to 5-0 and the Pirates to 4-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon comes into the game boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in the league at 51.90%. Seton Hall has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 18th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 84.4 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pirates.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.